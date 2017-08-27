Harvey causes 'catastrophic flooding' in Houston, shuts down airport

Hurricane Harvey continued to pound southeastern Texas on Sunday with "catastrophic flooding" in Houston that led to at least one death and an airport shutdown caused by standing water on the runways.

More than 1,000 people were rescued overnight Sunday. At least one person died due to the flooding, Houston Fire Department's Sheldra Brigham said. Paramedics found the individual in a vehicle just before 10 p.m. A doctor, a passerby who stopped to help, was already at the scene and pronounced the person dead.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told "Fox & Friends Weekend" the city's 911 system has been "overwhelmed" since Harvey struck.

"Do not call 911 unless it is a life or death situation...[we're telling poeple] not to panic," Acevedo said, adding that "we haven't seen the worst of it yet."

Acevedo said rain water from other parts of the state threaten to bring more flooding into the city in the next coming days.

"[I] cannot emphasize enough how much flooding there is on roadways. You are endangering yourself and our first responders by being out. Stay put," Acevedo wrote on Twitter earlier.

The hurricane dumped more than 20 inches of rain in the Houston area, causing "life-threatening catastrophic flooding" in southeastern Texas, The National Hurricane Center reported. Up to 40 inches of rain are expected in some parts. Many residents fled to their attics for safety, though Acevedo urged people to go on their roofs instead, warning that people could get stuck indoors with no way out.

"Reports of people getting into attic to escape floodwater -- do not do so unless you have an ax or means to break through onto your roof," Acevedo wrote on Twitter.

The Houston Sheriff's Department urged residents with "non-life threatening water" to stay indoors because it "is safer than going outside ."

"Difficult & scary, but we'll get to you. Pls shelter in place. Be safe," the department wrote.

Meanwhile, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Sunday continued urging residents on Twitter to "shelter in place" and stay off rain-swollen roadways.

Gonzalez actively used Twitter overnight Sunday to field assistance for those trapped inside water-soaked homes, attics and vehicles. Those appealing for assistance or being steered to help via Gonzalez's Twitter feed included a person suffering "cardiac-arrest," and a woman who posted: "I have 2 children with me and [sic], water is swallowing us up. Please send help."

Gonzalez at one point appealed for calm and patience, saying officials were "trying to make it to everyone as best we can."

The airfield was closed at William P Hobby Airport Saturday night due to standing water on the runways, according to FOX26. Hundreds of flights were canceled and travelers were left stranded in the area.

Harvey downgraded to a tropical storm when it made landfall as a Category 4 in Texas. The hurricane center says in its 4 a.m. Sunday update that the tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72.42 kph) and remains stationary about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) northwest of Victoria, Texas.

A second person was confirmed dead in a house fire as the hurricane came ashore Friday night. Aransas County Judge C.H. "Burt" Mills Jr. told the Austin American-Statesman that 12 to 14 other people were injured.

On Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter the city will be sending 120 emergency personnel to Texas to assist with the storm's aftermath. The Red Cross opened 21 shelters to hold about 1,450 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.