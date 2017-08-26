Harvey sparks fire in Corpus Christi, town home in flames, dramatic video shows

A town home in Corpus Christi, Texas, went up in flames Saturday as Hurricane Harvey pummeled the area, a dramatic video showed.

Fox News’ Rob Schmitt was on the scene of the fire near Padre Island in Corpus Christi. Schmitt said the area where the fire occurred was under a voluntary evacuation, but it appeared that there was no one in the residence at the time of the fire.

HURRICANE HARVEY HAMMERS SOUTHERN TEXAS AS FLOODS, FIRES PLAGUE RESIDENTS

Schmitt reported that a few Jeep Wranglers were “melted” as well as a pickup truck. Schmitt said fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire, but he reported that a few power lines were down across the street from the blaze.

HURRICANE HARVEY: TRUMP READIES ‘FIREPOWER OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’ TO DEAL WITH STORM

Schmitt said fire crews were going to let the fire “fizzle out” and let the rain put it out.

The Corpus Christi fire chief told Schmitt that the fire was much larger when he first arrived at the scene.