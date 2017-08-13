Wisconsin dragstrip shooting kills 3

Three people were shot and killed at a dragstrip in Wisconsin Sunday, the Kenosha County sheriff told Fox 6 News.

Two people died at the scene, and a third died en route to the hospital.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove. All three of the victims are from Illinois, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said.

In a news release issued around 9:00 p.m., sheriff’s officials called the situation “fluid.”

The type of weapon used in this incident is unknown, as is what might have precipitated this action.

It was estimated that over 5,000 people were at “Larry’s Fun Fest” at the time, an event that has, in the past, attracted persons from Milwaukee, Chicago and other surrounding areas.

“This is not indicative of this crowd. This is isolated and this is somebody who had a grudge with somebody and they came here and they really ruined a family event for people,” Brian Mitchell, a Great Lakes Dragaway volunteer, said.

