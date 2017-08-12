New tropical depression may soon form offshore of US Southeast Coast



The newest tropical depression or storm will attempt to take shape offshore of the southeastern United States in the coming day or two.

A depression may form as a tropical low, dubbed 99L, churns northeast of the Bahamas this weekend, and then a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coast on Monday.

When clusters of thunderstorms have a chance to become a tropical depression or storm, they are assigned a number between 90 and 99. The “L” designation refers to a system under investigation in the Atlantic.

Ninety-nine L has become better organized since Friday, heightening the concern for a depression or storm to develop. The next tropical storm in the Atlantic will acquire the name “Gert.”





Even if strengthening takes place, chances are low for 99L to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane.

The most likely future track for 99L keeps it over the open waters of the Atlantic, in between the southeastern U.S. and Bermuda.

Even if 99L attempts to graze the Outer Banks of North Carolina with rain later on Monday, it is expected to get swept off to the northeast and absorbed by a non-tropical system on Tuesday.

The favored offshore track would limit the hazards of 99L to cruise and shipping interests, as well as beachgoers.

Rough seas will get churned up over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean. Swimmers at the southeastern U.S. beaches, the eastern coast of the Bahamas and Bermuda may face an increased risk for rip currents.

Regardless of 99L remaining offshore, the non-tropical system set to whisk it away from the U.S. will first enhance the risk for flash flooding in the southeastern U.S. into early next week.

Seas will also be churned up across most of the East Coast this weekend.

“Elsewhere in the Atlantic Ocean, the system that attempted to brew just east of Florida has lost its chance to develop,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

A new tropical wave that emerged off the western coast of Africa will be the next feature to be monitored by AccuWeather meteorologists.

If it can overcome the dry air that has plagued most systems so far this season, it may have an opportunity to develop as it crosses the open waters of the eastern and central Atlantic next week.

