Camp Pendleton Marine killed in car crash on base, officials say

A U.S. Marine from Iowa died in a car crash at Camp Pendleton in California on Friday, officials said.

Lance Cpl. Cody J. Haley, 20, was severely injured and died at the scene of the accident, according to Marine officials.

A Marine spokesman told the San Diego Union-Tribune he could not release additional details about the crash.

Haley was assigned to the 1st Marine Division. He deployed with the 11st Marine Expeditionary Unit in March 2016.

In a statement, the Corps said, “We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of a member of the Marine Corps family, and we will do all we can to comfort the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.”

Haley’s awards included the National Defense Service medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, and the Sea Service Deployment ribbon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.