Morning brief: North Korean missiles may not have effective re-entry tech, analysts say

NORTH KOREAN MISSILES STILL LACK EFFECTIVE RE-ENTRY, ANALYSTS SAY

North Korea may have finally developed a missile capable of hitting the U.S., but whether it can do any actual damage is open for debate, according to some analysts. U.S. and South Korean experts said Tuesday that Japanese video footage capturing the Hwasong-14's re-entry vehicle shortly before it crashed into the sea suggests it failed to survive the extreme heat and pressure after re-entering the Earth's atmosphere following its launch from northern North Korea last week. The apparent failure likely means the rogue regime will conduct more flight tests of the Hwasong-14 missile to ensure the warhead could survive the re-entry from space and hit its intended target.

Sen. Lindsey Graham tells Fox News the Republicans deserve to be “politically horsewhipped” if they don't try again to repeal and replace ObamaCare -- and on Monday he revealed details of his new plan. Despite rocky results in the Senate last week, Graham, R-S.C., is urging the Senate to continuing working on alternatives. Speaking to Dana Perino on “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Monday night, Graham advocated for his own alternative: a plan that he has assembled with Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy.

Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., is calling on Robert Mueller, special counsel for the Justice Department’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling, to resign. Franks, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement Tuesday that Mueller is in violation of the law that prohibits Mueller from serving as a special counsel if he has a conflict of interest. Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey have been longtime allies dating back to 2003 when the men both worked in Washington, Mueller as the FBI Director and Comey as Deputy Attorney General. Franks cited the pair’s relationship as a reason for Mueller to be disqualified from the probe.

FAMILY MEMBERS: VENEZUELA OPPOSITION LEADERS TAKEN FROM HOMES

Two opposition leaders in Venezuela were taken from their homes Tuesday, according to family members who say that President Nicolas Maduro was responsible. Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma were already under house arrest when they were taken, according to Reuters. Both had called for Venezuelans to join protests against Maduro for his creation of an all-powerful legislative body. Lilian Tintori, Lopez’s wife, wrote on Twitter about her husband’s apparent abduction. "12:27 in the morning: the moment when the dictatorship kidnaps Leopoldo at my house," she wrote on the social media site.

SCARAMUCCI REMOVED AS WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

President Trump’s headline-grabbing communications director Anthony Scaramucci was shown the door Monday after just 11 days on the job – as retired Gen. John Kelly took command of the White House staff, moving swiftly to impose order on a West Wing gripped for weeks by infighting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would not confirm reports that Kelly personally requested Scaramucci's removal -- but she made clear that the former Homeland Security secretary now has full control of the staff. “General Kelly has the full authority to operate in the White House, and all staff will report to him,” Sanders said, adding there are no other anticipated staff shakeups in the works.

