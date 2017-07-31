Scaramucci removed as White House communications director

President Trump’s headline-grabbing communications director Anthony Scaramucci has been shown the door, after just 11 days on the job.

The surprise decision was announced Monday afternoon as retired Gen. John Kelly took control of the White House staff, apparently moving quickly to impose order on a West Wing gripped for weeks by infighting and public trash-talk.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," the White House said in a terse written statement. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him the best."

The move comes on the same day Kelly was sworn in as the new White House chief of staff -- ironically, stepping into a vacancy that Scaramucci played at least some role in creating.

The abrupt decision to remove Scaramucci signals Kelly’s no-nonsense approach to a White House whose inner-drama has drawn recent media comparisons to "Survivor" and "Game of Thrones." Kelly has been empowered by Trump to make staff changes as he takes control, and The New York Times reported Kelly personally requested Scaramucci's removal.

Scaramucci's presence at the White House caused tensions in Trump’s inner circle from the start.

Press secretary Sean Spicer resigned in protest right away, incidentally using the same “clean slate” language used to explain Scaramucci’s departure.

A week later, Reince Priebus left as chief of staff. And it was Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier, who got most the credit for driving out Priebus, whom he had attacked in a profanity-laced tirade with a New Yorker reporter.

In that interview, Scaramucci also made disparaging remarks about Steve Bannon.

Earlier Monday, Trump downplayed the palace intrigue behind the Kelly’s new job and said in a tweet that the White House is not in “chaos.”

“Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages rising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos!” he tweeted.

Democrats quickly pounced on the Scaramucci news with California Rep. Adam Schiff tweeting: “Thank you Anthony @Scaramucci for your service. I speak for a grateful nation when I say ‘has it really only been 11 days?!?.’”

Fox News' John Roberts, Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.