Federal agent shoots himself in foot at Orlando International Airport

A federal agent was injured at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday when he accidentally shot himself in the foot while trying to catch his weapon.

The agent was approaching a checkpoint at 11:20 a.m. when he went to unsling a shoulder bag and it caught on his holstered weapon, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

While the weapon was falling, the agent tried to catch the firearm and inadvertently pulled the trigger.

A bullet hit the agent in the heel and was recovered a few feet away, police said.

No one else was injured in the incident besides the agent, and there were no disruptions to airport operations, according to FOX35 Orlando.