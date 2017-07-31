Peanut butter jailbreak: How a dozen Alabama inmates used food to bust out of jail

The dozen inmates who busted out of a jail in Alabama used peanut butter to fool a new guard into opening an outside door, investigators revealed Monday, shedding light on how so many inmates got a taste of freedom.

Police were still on the hunt for one of the men, 24-year-old Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, who was in jail on charges including marijuana possession.

The group used peanut butter from jail sandwiches to change the number above an inmate's cell to the number that identifies a door leading outside the jail, Walker County Sheriff James Wood said.

Once an inmate asked the new jail worker to open his cell's door, the outside door opened -- and the group bolted, using blankets to climb over a razor-wire fence, according to investigators.

Authorities were able to recapture the other 11 inmates and return them to the jail. Christopher Smith, 19, was the latest inmate taken into custody, at 4:21 a.m., the Walker County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

"JPD has activated additional personnel to assist the Walker County Sheriff's Office in locating multiple escaped inmates from the Walker County Jail. We ask that downtown residents stay indoors and turn on all outdoor lighting,” the Jasper Police Department wrote in a Facebook message.

Larry Inman Jr., 29, and Ethan Howard Pearl, 24, were both recaptured by authorities from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the Birmingham police at a gas station off Interstate 65 a little more than 10 minutes apart from each other Monday.

It was unclear how the other inmates were captured.

The other recaptured inmates are Steven Blake Lamb, 28, Michael Adam McGuff, 30, Johnny Richard Hunter, 26, Christopher Cole Spain, 18, Kristopher Keith Secrest, 20, Quadrekas Latoddrick Key, 21, Timothy Chaz Cooper, 28, and Steven Sanford Hartley, 27.

Lamb and McGuff in jail on several charges including attempted murder.

Fox News' Willie James Inman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.