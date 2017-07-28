Security officer allegedly steals $100,000 first day on the job

A New Jersey security officer has been charged with stealing $100,000 from a business on his first day of work, Fairfield police said.

Larry Brooks, 19, of Elizabeth, was working for Garda, a cash vault and armored car company, when he was captured by company surveillance cameras taking the money, NJ.com reported.

Township police Chief Anthony Manna said security officers reportedly found $85,900 in a parked vehicle in Elizabeth, but added there was no definitive conclusion of what happened to the remaining cash.