Ohio tragedy latest in string of US amusement park mishaps

Wednesday’s tragedy at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus – in which one person was killed and at least seven others were injured – was unfortunately one of several such accidents at amusement parks this year.

Most dangerous theme parks in the US

Among the other accidents across the U.S.:

July 17: An 8-year-old girl fell out of “The Wave Rider” at the Island amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Afterward, the child was alert and talking but complained about pain, Knoxville’s WATE reported.

June 27: A water park slide shut down in Baytown, Texas, after a girl, age not released, fell off the slide. According to the waterpark, the girl’s raft collided with a divider, causing her to fall out, Click2Houston reported.

May 27: A 10-year-old boy was launched from a three-story water slide in Dublin, California, and landed on a concrete patch near the exit, the Mercury News in San Jose reported. The boy suffered only minor injuries.

May 18: Three riders fell 15 feet from a Ferris wheel in Washington state after their cart abruptly flipped, KTLA in Los Angeles reported. The riders included a 7-year-old boy.