New York restaurant has one-drink limit policy for customers with kids

A restaurant in New York has a very strict policy about drinking and driving.

Peddlers Bar and Bistro in Clifton Park, NY, said they have a one limit drink rule enforced to customers that are driving with a child or children in the car after dining at the establishment, according to WKBN.

Melisa Gravelle, the general manager of the restaurant, said the establishment enforced the rule as it prepared for the summer.

“We love children,” Gravelle told WKBN. “Everybody loves children and children don’t have a voice.”

“I could never live with myself knowing that I killed somebody driving,” Gravelle continued. “I could never do that; it’s a choice that you can avoid.”

Gravelle warned that those who do not abide by the rule would be asked to go.

“They (servers) do get berated at the tables and some come back very upset,” Gravelle said. “The manager go to the table and they explain we’re not picking on parents, it’s just something that we feel in our hearts is something that we can do in order to help.”

Many customers believe the policy would be effective.

“Why take the chance? Definitely doesn’t make any sense,” Greg Culver, a customer, said. “That way you keep those people off the road.”

“I’m a former educator and I think it’s a great policy,” Barb Buckley, a Peddlers diner, said. “When you think about the responsibility that a parent has to protect their children, I think it’s a great policy. I’m behind them 100 percent.”

The restaurant does not have the legal rights to enforce their policy but it has been implemented since 2010.