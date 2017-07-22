NY 'doofy' teen who lost car at Metallica concert in Toronto finds it, days later

A New York teenager who couldn’t remember which parking lot he left his car in while attending a Metallica concert in Toronto found the vehicle – four days later.

'Pretty awesome': Syracuse teen's car found after Toronto parking nightmare https://t.co/YN0T5VhPAj pic.twitter.com/jYwC53JnVD — CBC News (@CBCNews) July 21, 2017

Gavin Strickland, 19, of Syracuse, N.Y., said he drove his Nissan sedan to Toronto to attend a Metallica concert on Sunday but could not remember which parking garage he left it in, according to CBC News.

Strickland’s parents wrote an advertisement and posted it to Craigslist asking the public for their help. The advertisement went viral after the description called Strickland “doofy.”

“Our doofy son parked the car in an indoor parking garage, in the first floor (slightly lower/basement level) but that garage cannot now be located,” Strickland’s father wrote in the advertisement.

The announcement offered a $100 reward as well.

My car was found! And the story is so crazy it's on the news all over Canada. I've become famous over a lost car — Gavin Strickland (@gpstrickland31) July 20, 2017

“The car has U.S. Florida license plates, a small Canadian flag affixed to the door frame and a Bernie Sanders bumper sticker.”

This is not the first time Strickland lost his car. Last winter the teenager forgot where he parked when he attended a concert in New York, according to Syracuse.com.

Strickland took a bus home Monday morning after he could not find his vehicle.

Madison Riddolls, 26, discovered Strickland’s car on Wednesday. Riddolls and her boyfriend decided to go searching after reading the advertisement.

“We were a little bored and decided to go to bed or go on a little adventure in our own city,” Riddolls told CBC News. “I felt like I owed it to the family,” Riddolls continued. “They were sort of relying on us.”

Strickland lucked out after the garage charged him only one day of parking and gave him a Bluetooth device just in case he lost his car again.

“I love Canada and I think I just love how the city got together to help me out,” Strickland said.