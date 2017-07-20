Woman gang raped by four young men in Florida, investigators say

Four men in Orange County, Florida, are accused of taking turns raping a woman at a party, local media reported Thursday.

The woman reported the alleged assault to authorities and said she was drinking at the party with a friend in Windermere last May when someone approached her, gave her a hug and led her upstairs to a bedroom, WESH reported.

Once the woman was in the bedroom, four men -- ages 18 to 21 -- allegedly took turns raping her as she told them “no.”

A friend of the woman’s found her naked and helped her get home, investigators said. The woman said she felt she'd been drugged because she had trouble remembering what took place.

The men -- Miguel Baez Arriechi, Enrique Lopez Cosson, Manuel Zavarse and Gabriel Zavarse Cedeno – have been charged with sexual battery by multiple perpetrators and are being held in Orange County without bond, according to WESH.