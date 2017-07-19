Naked man in Wisconsin catches fire during arrest after a taze gone wrong, police video shows

Authorities in Wisconsin released dashcam footage Tuesday showing the struggle between officers and a naked suspect who was tazed and then accidently caught fire during an arrest.

The Manitowoc Police Department said the arrest occurred Friday, after police were called for a man who was walking around naked and threatening people, FOX 11 News reported.

"Officers approached the subject and at that time, they believed him to be under the influence of something," Detective Andrew Trilling said at a news conference.

Police were eventually able to dress the man, later identified as 33-year-old Travis Tingler, but said he remained combative, forcing officers to use a stun gun.

"They told him that he could be tazed so there was a first attempt and deployment which was unsuccessful," Trilling said.

During a second attempt, the stun gun hit a lighter, which caused what police described as a "flame burst" that caused Tingler's chest hair and facial hair to be singed. He was not seriously burned.

Officers eventually found a knife nearby, according to FOX 11.

Tingler had a warrant out for his arrest, but has not yet been formally charged in the Friday incident, police said.

Authorities said he could face several charges, including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, when he appears in court later this week.

