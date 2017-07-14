Cops: Mom split bottle of whiskey with teen daughter, waited hours to call for help when girl got sick

A Florida woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she was drinking whiskey at a hotel with her 15-year-old daughter, who was evnetually hospitalized with alcohol poisoning.

Daytona Beach police said Thursday that they found Theresa Adkins’ daughter unconscious at a Days Inn.

The teen was throwing up and violently shaking, police said. Her other daughter, 13, urged Adkins to call for help, but she refused and waited two hours before finally calling for paramedics. Fox 35 Orlando reported the girl was taken out of the hotel on a stretcher.

Adkins, 35, was charged with child abuse, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Daytona News-Journal reported. She remained jailed Thursday night on $20,000 bail.

The paper reported that an unidentified male called 911, but Adkins ended up talking to the emergency operator. She told operator she believed her daughter had alcohol poisoning.

The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital. The teen told the paper that she stole a bottle of Jack Daniels from her grandfather and her mother knew and shared the bottle with her, according to police.

The teen told the newspaper she “almost died” from alcohol poisoning and credited her mother for putting her into a bathtub and trying to take care of her until emergency personnel arrived.

