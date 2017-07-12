Man puts life-sized cutout of police cruiser to slow down drivers

A Massachusetts man has a life-size Crown Victoria in his driveway, all made of plywood and aluminum siding.

The guy who owns the look-alike police cruiser says it's been getting people to slow down for years.

"It’s reflective, so even at night it catches everybody's eye,” said Kelly Tufts.

POLICE OFFICERS MOW LAWN OF DISABLED VETERAN

Tufts has lived on Bedford Street for several years and has seen the speed limit go from 25 to 35 on the road in front of his house. He said that people often go much faster.

"They go 50, average 50 plus. we try to keep them slowing down for kids and dogs,” he said.

He got the sign from a friend who had a salvage yard in Wareham years ago, and now puts it out on weekends, especially holiday weekends in the summertime.

Read more at Boston 25.