Activists scale Trump Tower, raise 'Resist and Defend' banner

Seven members of the environmental organization Greenpeace are in custody after unfurling an anti-Trump banner at Chicago's Trump Tower.

Activists raised a "Resist and Defend" message on the south side of the Trump International Hotel & Tower.

According to a message on the official Greenpeace Facebook page, the banner was displayed to "show this administration that the people of Chicago - and people all over the country - will continue to RESIST Trump's attack on our clean air and water, and defend our communities and the planet."

Five females and two males from the group were arrested, according to the Chicago Police.

