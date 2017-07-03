Rogaine thief in Michigan may strike again because 'consistent use' is needed to see results, police say

Michigan police said they fear a bald-headed man who shoplifted Rogaine will strike again “as 12-14 months of consistent use is needed to see results.”

Dearborn police say the thief boosted seven boxes of the hair-growth product from a Walgreen’s June 22.

“While this is not the most hair-raising crime, we must protect our retailers as these crimes drive up the retail costs for honest consumers,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Police posted on Facebook images from surveillance video showing the shoplifter in the store wearing an "Air Force Dad" tee-shirt.

“The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for this crime as it is suspected he will continue committing this type of crime as 12 – 14 months of consistent use is needed to see results,” the Facebook post says .

The shoplifter jumped in an older model Chevrolet carrying the stolen Rogaine in a shopping bag, the Detroit Free Press reported.