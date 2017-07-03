Boston crash: Car plows into crowd, at least 10 hurt

At least 10 people -- all believed to be taxi drivers -- were hurt Monday after a taxi plowed into the crowd in East Boston, in a crash that investigators described as accidental.

"Driver is cooperative," a source at the Boston office of the FBI told Fox News. "No nexus to terrorism at this point in time."

The 56-year-old driver apparently hit the gas instead of the brake by accident, sources told Boston 25 News.

The crash unfolded at a picnic table area by a taxi stand close to Logan Airport. Video from the scene showed debris around the car, which had a mangled hood.

"Troopers are interviewing the cab driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man," State Police reported in a statement, adding that investigators seized the cab.

Police added that the driver was "known to be a very nice gentleman."

Boston Police, Boston Fire Dept., Boston EMS and the state police were all on the scene.

Though the collision appeared to be accidental, terror alarms were raised given the proximity to the July 4th holiday and numerous recent vehicle-on-pedestrian terror attacks in Europe.

