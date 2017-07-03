Burning boat in Ohio is pulled away from shore on video

A quick-thinking crew on personal watercraft managed to prevent catastrophe by pulling a burning boat away from shore in Ohio on Sunday -- and it all was caught on video.

The boat was being gassed up at Catawba Island around 1:30 p.m. when it caught fire, Fox 8 reported. Since no one was on the boat, it was released from the dock to prevent further damage. As it drifted, it approached other docked boats and lakeside homes.

Several people on personal watercraft jumped into action, grabbing a hold of trailing lines from the boat to pull it away from the homes and into a safer area. Firefighters directed the rescuers until they were able to put out the fire.

The boat burned to the water line and sank, according to the Danbury Township Fire Department.

The owner of the boat and a gas attendant were hospitalized for minor injuries, but have since been released. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.

Catawba Island, on Lake Erie, is about 75 miles west of Cleveland.

