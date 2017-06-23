U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

New Hampshire

Woman who demanded meth injection during labor gets jail time

Associated Press
Felicia Farruggia, arrested about six months after she had demanded to be injected with heroin and methamphetamine while in labor with her son in September 2016.

Felicia Farruggia, arrested about six months after she had demanded to be injected with heroin and methamphetamine while in labor with her son in September 2016.  (Concord Police Department via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. –  A New Hampshire woman in labor who demanded that a friend inject her with heroin and methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Police in Concord arrested 29-year-old Felicia Farruggia, of Concord, about six months after her son was born in September. He is in state custody.

WMUR-TV reports Farruggia told the court Wednesday that drug addiction made her lose sight of everything that was important, but she said she’s committed to being a better person.

Farruggia can get out earlier if she completes a drug treatment program.

The case against the woman accused of giving Farruggia the injection is ongoing.