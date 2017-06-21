Tropical Storm Cindy creeps toward northern Gulf Coast; flood warnings issued

Tropical Storm Cindy is threatening areas from the Florida Panhandle to eastern Texas Wednesday after the National Weather Service said it could unleash “life-threatening flash flooding.”

#GOES16 captured this brilliant loop of Tropical Storm Cindy (formerly PTC3) in the Gulf this afternoon! Forecast @ https://t.co/LFPB6b4IJu pic.twitter.com/lwjwSnOWfO — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 20, 2017

The National Weather Service said early Wednesday that flash flood watches covered parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia as the slow-moving storm trudged closer to the U.S. mainland. The heavy rains are said to be on its east side, meaning the major rain threat stretched from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

Forecasters in Louisiana said the storm could bring the potential for a storm surge of up to 3 feet along the Gulf Coast. A storm surge is “an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, over and above the predicted astronomical tide,” according to the National Weather Service.

Intermediate Advisory #6A issued on Tropical Storm Cindy. Primary hazard continues to be Life-threatening flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/7ojXoQpOkc — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 21, 2017

Cindy, the year’s third tropical storm, has maximum sustained winds near 60 mph Wednesday morning with slight weakening expected to begin Thursday. The storm is located about 170 miles south-southwest of Morgan City, La. as of early Wednesday.

“We could see this thing park on the west side of the state and dump rain until Saturday,” Lee Smithson, Mississippi’s Emergency Management Agency Executive Director, said on Tuesday.

State and local officials in Louisiana and Mississippi were considering the possibility of emergency declarations.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the State Operations Center on Tuesday to raise its readiness level from level four/normal conditions to level three/increased readiness.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Tuesday because of the threat of torrential rains and other severe weather, including isolated tornadoes, dangerous high tides and rip currents.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in the state on Wednesday. Louisiana was slammed with major flooding last summer from an unnamed storm that heavily damaged the Baton Rouge and Lafayette regions.

The Louisiana National Guard dispatched high water vehicles and helicopters into flood-prone areas. The state said the Federal Emergency Management Agency was moving 125,000 meals and 200,000 liters of water into Louisiana.

Workers on Grand Isle, Louisiana's barrier island community south of New Orleans, worked to reinforce a rock levee protecting the island's vulnerable west side. Officials there decided against calling an evacuation but said in a statement that anyone who wanted to head for the mainland should do so as early as possible because water might eventually cover low-lying parts of the only route off the island.

Already some flooding was reported on Alabama's Dauphin Island and flood control locks and gates were being closed along Louisiana's bayou-marbled coast. Authorities in various coastal Louisiana and Mississippi communities handed out sandbags for areas along rivers and bayous.

Much of Florida’s Panhandle is under a tornado watch and officials in Santa Rosa County, which is just east of Pensacola, tweeted that some roads were under water early Wednesday. Local news outlets also reported several roads in Escambia County have been closed due to flooding.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in Saucier, Howison and Hancock County in Mississippi.

A tropical storm warning was in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the Alabama-Florida border.

