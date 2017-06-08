Massachusetts fisherman reels in purse stolen 18 years ago

Back on June 2, Dondi Mitchell was fishing when he caught something unusual.

“I pulled it in right here, but I thought I snagged the lily pads or the bottom,” said Mitchell.

It wasn’t a fish at all, but a purse, weighed down by rocks.

“I said to myself, ‘Gee I wonder if I know this person’ so when I opened it up as soon as I saw the wallet and the picture, I knew exactly who it was, I was like you gotta be kidding me, this is a lady I went to school with,” said Mitchell.

Her face was right there on the license, Kim Sexton, now Kim Flanders. Kim and Mitchell graduated Mahar Regional together back in 1985. In 1999, Kim’s bag had been stolen and evidently, launched in the lake. Her JCPenney credit cards, lip gloss, and even wedding and anniversary bands were left inside, dirty, but intact.

Mitchell found her on Facebook.

“He sent me a message and he said, ‘I just reeled in your purse,’ and I was like what,” said Flanders.

And as if the chances of having a high school classmate find a stolen bag at the bottom of a pond after 18 years were slim, the timing was even slimmer. June 2, the day Mitchell reeled it in, was the same date Kim got married to her former husband back in 1990.

“What are the odds? Evidently, better than winning the Mass. lottery," said Mitchell.

