Arizona military mom finds surprising note on her car

It was a random act of kindness of sorts, for the parents with two sons who are serving in the nation's military. When someone noticed the parents put up an army sticker on their car, they left a note that brought the couple to tears, in a good way.

Jodi St. Clair saw the note on her car's windshield Tuesday, after her shift at a salon in Sun City, Ariz. The note contained a $20 bill, and the note itself was handwritten by a complete stranger.

St. Clair said being a military mother is stressful, and gestures like these makes the days a little easier.

Meanwhile, St. Clair said she is hoping to find the woman who left the note, so that she can personally thank her.

