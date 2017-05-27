Kendarrious Chester manhunt: Suspect shot two officers, Georgia police say

A massive manhunt was underway Saturday after two Georgia police officers were shot at a restaurant, authorities said.

College Park police said one officer was shot twice, once in the lower abdomen and once in his ballistic vest, while a second officer had his radio struck by a bullet, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The shooting took place at Red Snapper.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to find Kendarrious Chester.

Chester was described as a light-skin black male with dreads and was wearing a dirty white shirt and black shorts with white stars. He is approximately 5-feet 10 inches and weighs about 150 pounds.

Click for more from Fox 5 Atlanta.