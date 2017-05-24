Fleet Week kicks off in NYC

Military members who serve in the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard are spending their Memorial Day weekends in New York City for Fleet Week, otherwise known as a week-long celebration our country's maritime services.

The festivities of the city’s 29th Fleet Week began Wednesday morning when 3,700 U.S. and Canadian sailors docked at the New York Harbor, as part of the Parade of Ships.

The Parade of Ships includes five U.S. Navy ships, four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats, two U.S. Coast Guard cutters and one Royal Canadian Navy ship, according to ABC7NY.

The New York City Police Department has been securing the Hudson River with its Harbor Unit in preparation for the arrival of ships. Security has been heightened throughout high profile areas of the city after a driver plowed his car through three blocks of Times Square last week, killing an 18-year-old tourist from Michigan.

The ships will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday as part of numerous other exhibitions that will be available throughout the coming days as part of Fleek Week.