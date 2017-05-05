Jordan Edwards: Murder warrant issued for Texas officer who killed teen

The fired Balch Springs police officer who shot and killed a 15-year-old in a car leaving a party has been charged with murder, law enforcement officials confirmed to FOX4.

The murder warrant for Roy Oliver was signed Friday afternoon by a Dallas judge. Oliver turned himself in late Friday evening.

Jordan Edwards, a Mesquite High School freshman, was shot while he was in a car that was leaving a party Saturday night.

Oliver claimed he was investigating a call about underage drinking when Edwards and his brothers allegedly aggressively backed towards him in a car. But his body camera footage told a different story and police were forced to take back that version of events on Monday.

Chief Jonathan Haber fired Oliver on Tuesday saying he “violated several department policies.”

Throughout the week pressure has been building for a murder charge against Oliver. The Texas Legislative Black Caucus joined other voices Thursday in calling the shooting a murder and wanting Oliver arrested.

“It really is murder at the end of the day,” said State Rep. Helen Giddings (D-Duncanville).

Click here for more from Fox 4.