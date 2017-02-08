Luckiest woman on the planet? Nursing assistant quits job, wins lottery

A Colorado woman fed up with her job decided to quit -- and days later, she cashed in.

Yahnique, whose last name was withheld, quit her job as a certified nursing assistant in January before lining up another job.

After hitting the $3.3 million lottery jackpot on Saturday, she can put that search on hold.

Yahnique hit the jackpot with a ticket she bought in Aurora and took the annuity option.

She and her husband will collect 29 checks distributing the $3,312,287 over time.

Yahnique, who has been an avid lottery player for more than 30 years, checked the Colorado Lottery’s website for winning numbers. Her husband initially thought the big win was part of a practical joke.

“I was highly suspicious but then I thought, there’s no way she could mock up their whole website,” said Bruce, who works in electrical maintenance. “I mean, she knows her way around the computer. But not that well.”

