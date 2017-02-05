Cincinnati Zoo's prematurely born hippo takes first steps

The Cincinnati Zoo says a baby hippo born prematurely has taken her first steps.

Encouraging news from hippo headquarters! This video, taken by animal care staff overnight, shows Fiona's 1st steps! https://t.co/RywHq2zIcl pic.twitter.com/9gcr4LHgru — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) February 5, 2017

Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley said Sunday that Fiona was active during the night and consumed a good amount of formula by herself.

The baby's mother, 17-year-old Bibi, gave birth six weeks early on Jan. 24 to the first Nile hippo born there in 75 years.

Staffers have been working to help Fiona grow, get stronger and learn to nurse on her own. They keep her close enough to her parents so they can hear and smell each other.

The zoo is providing updates on its website.