Birth mom snatched her 4-year-old from adoptive mother in Georgia, police say

A woman who gave her daughter for adoption showed up at the home of the 4-year-old girl in an Atlanta suburb and snatched her from her adoptive mother, police say.

A Levi's Call, Georgia's version of an Amber Alert, has been issued in Norcross for Mireida Espinoza ­Lemus, who is believed to be with 30-year-old Gladis Lemus, according to Fox 5.

The girl’s birth mother took the child from her home at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, WSB reported.

The girl was described as Hispanic, 3’6” tall and weighing 35 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair, and was wearing a pink sweater and pink pants, police say.

Gladis was described as a Hispanic female, about 5’4” tall. She was wearing a long brown jacket.

Police say both the woman and child have star­-shaped birthmarks on their thumbs.

