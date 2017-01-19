Fledgling Pennsylvania mall sells for whopping $100

A foreclosed mall outside Pittsburgh was sold Wednesday at an auction for $100.

The winning bid for the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills mall in Tarentum was made on the behalf of lenders who were in control of the once-sprawling facility after Wells Fargo foreclosed on it in 2015, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The newspaper reported that the fate of the property is still up in the air. The bank could choose to rebuild the site or sell it off to a different owner. Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods anchor the fledgling mall that defaulted on a $143 million loan, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

“It’s not at all surprising the lender would want to purchase the property back” given the amount of money that was owed, CBRE real estate firm executive Herky Pollock told the Post-Gazette.

The law firm Dinsmore & Shohl LLP submitted the winning bid.