Video shows attorney hypnotizing woman to sexually assault her

A disturbing video was released of a lawyer in northeast Ohio using hypnosis on a female client so that he could take advantage of her sexually.



In November 2014, a woman wearing a hidden camera sat down in the Sheffield office of respected divorce attorney Michael Fine.

Local police set up the sting after she claimed the now 59-year-old Sheffield attorney would try to relax her before meetings using hypnosis. She realized he was actually trying to take advantage of her sexually.

WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING

In September, Fine pleaded guilty to putting five other women in similar trances and he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the victim with the hidden camera went to police when she realized she had lost track of time after a previous meeting, and her clothing was disheveled.

