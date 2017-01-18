Man suffers burns after trying to set himself on fire outside Trump Hotel

A man was injured Tuesday night after setting a fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C., fire officials said.

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson told Fox 5 DC that an ambulance was called to a report of a man who was trying to light himself on fire. The man suffered minor burns.

“We have a dictator that has been elected,” the unidentified man told WRC-TV. He told the station he was from California.

The man told a reporter that he tried to set himself ablaze “as an act of protest.”

Emergency personnel transported the man to an area hospital. The man’s condition was unknown. No one else was injured in the small fire.

It’s unclear whether he will face charges.

