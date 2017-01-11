Authorities executing a search warrant Tuesday on an abandoned home on Detroit's west side looking for narcotics instead made a startling discovery -- seven children inside living in squalor.

Police told FOX 2 Detroit the children ranged in age from 9 months to 9 years old and were in the house, which had no heat, no working toilet, or even beds for the group to sleep in. Narcotics investigators found feces, and even a deceased dog inside the home.

All of the children were taken to the hospital, and are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

The children's father, a 29-year-old, was taken into custody, while their mother was not arrested. Detroit Police said they found two guns inside the home, and the case remains under investigation.

While the home appeared unlivable from the outside, a reporter from FOX 2 Detroit came across a woman inside, who wouldn't say who she was or answer any questions.

Diana Dupree, who lives nearby, told FOX 2 she noticed a child there once a few weeks ago.

"I seen a little boy. I don't know how old he was - maybe about five or six - in the window," Dupree said. "He had no shirt on and I just know it was cold that day. I just said wow - but I didn't know. I haven't seen nobody in a while."

She described the situation as "sad."

"I mean I've seen people in and out - you know the regular neighborhood drug addicts and stuff - but I didn't know there was that many kids," Dupree said.

