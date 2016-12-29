An FDNY emergency medical technician who claimed to have been attacked by a gang of thugs and robbed on Christmas actually concocted the whole elaborate story, cops said Wednesday.

Steven Sampson, 41, was charged with making a false statement and falsely reporting an incident for claiming that he was held up by four delinquents in the Bronx, according to police.

The tattooed father of two allegedly fabricated a harrowing account of being assaulted while off duty, on his way to a holiday party.

The 9/11 veteran went on to detail a heroic battle, stating that he put one hoodlum in an arm bar and punched another as the other two grabbed Christmas presents out of his car.

The missing gifts allegedly total almost $3,000, including liquor, toys, electronics and other items intended for his family.

Sampson ultimately drove himself to Jacobi Medical Center, where he received seven stitches for a puncture to his right arm.

But cops say they canvassed the area during the course of their investigation and could not confirm Sampson’s story.

