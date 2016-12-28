The former teenage car, boat and plane thief who became known as the "Barefoot Bandit" during a two-year crime spree reportedly got out of his work-release program more than six years after the law finally caught up to him.

A judge sentenced Colton Harris-Moore in 2012 to seven years in prison, but the court in Washington state transferred him to a work-release facility back in September.

The Washington Corrections Dept. told KOMO on Tuesday Harris-Moore would remain under supervision as he leaves Reynolds Work Release in Seattle.

The "Barefoot Bandit" was arrested after he crash-landed a stolen plane in the Bahamas in 2010. His spree began after he escaped from a Renton juvenile halfway house in 2008.

He earned his nickname after investigators said he left footprints at many of his crime scenes.

Harris-Moore was sentenced to prison in a deal that consolidated most of the charges against him.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.