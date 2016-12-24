A New Jersey family made the heartbreaking decision Friday to remove from life support a 3-month-old baby who suffered major head trauma when his babysitter accidentally dropped him, The New Jersey Advance reported.

Police found the baby, Reece Modzelewski, unresponsive on Tuesday in his home in Saddle Brook. The babysitter, a female family member, told police the infant fell from her arms and hit the floor, the report said. The baby’s death is under investigation.

“Our preliminary assessment was that the baby was accidentally dropped by the family member,” Saddle Brook Township Police Chief Robert Kugler told the paper.

The parents, Mark Modzelewski, 32, and Nicole Nicastro, 34, made the decision to remove Reece from life support.

“My little baby boy is dying and there's nothing I can do to help or comfort him. I don't know if he can hear, see, taste or touch anymore," Modzelewski posted on Facebook. “He is such a friendly, smiling and happy baby and we gave him all the love we could….I love you Reece and hopefully there's a heaven so I'll be able to see your goofy little smile again someday.”

Benjamin DiFranco, a family friend who started a GoFundMe page posted, "There isn't anything more the doctors can do. Even if he wakes up he will have no quality of life; not being able to walk, talk or function on his own. This is the one of the hardest decisions anyone will ever have to make."