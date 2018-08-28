Carnival Cruise's newest ship crashes into dock

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship ended an eight-night Caribbean cruise on a bumpy note Tuesday morning when it struck a dock on Manhattan’s West Side.

No injuries were reported after the 133,596-ton, 1,055-foot-long Carnival Horizon, which went into service in May, smacked into the Pier 90 dock while mooring at Pier 88 at West 50th Street.

Carnival spokesman Vance Gulliksen told The Post that “the impact to the bow of the ship was minor.”

“There has been no impact to our debarkation process this morning and embarkation for today’s sailing is expected to proceed as normal,” he said in an emailed statement.

“Assessments of the pier are currently underway. The US Coast Guard and other authorities have been notified,” he added.

The Coast Guard said it was investigating the cause of the incident, which it called an “allision,” usually described as the running of one ship into another that is stationary.

The city’s Department of Buildings was called to the scene at 711 12th Ave. to conduct a structural stability inspection.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Horizon damaged two metal support beams and a small section of the parking level above, buildings rep Andrew Rudansky said.

“Ports America has brought in contractors to make repairs,” he said, referring to the terminal operator.

The 3,960-passenger ship was scheduled to embark on another eight-day cruise later Tuesday – heading to San Juan in Puerto Rico, Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos, according to cruiseradio.net.

Carnival Horizon will eventually reposition to her new home port of Miami, where it will offer six- and eight-night Caribbean cruises.

The ship was struck by tragedy earlier this month when a crew member was found dead during a call at Grand Turk, according to cruisehive.com.

The employee, identified as Ravi Singh Bisht, worked in the Culinary Arts Department since joining the company in 2012, according to a letter from Carnival posted on the site.

His cause of death was unavailable.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.