XiamenAir plane skids off runway in 'crash landing' at Manila Airport

A XiamenAir plane had a rough landing Thursday at Manila International Airport when it skidded off the runway.

AirLive shared photos on social media of the Boeing 737’s “crash landing,” claiming the engine detached from the left wing. The plane can be seen sitting lopsided in the grass.

Flight MF8667 landed around 11:16 p.m. local time after traveling from Xiamen, China to the Philippines.

Aviation Safety Network reports that the plane aborted its initial approach to the runway. There was a thunderstorm happening at the time, though it’s unclear if that’s the cause of the incident.

The airline confirmed in a statement on Chinese social media that the plane “experienced a runway excursion while landing at Manila Airport at 23:55 Beijing time," Business Insider reports. "The crew immediately initiated emergency evacuation procedures. All 157 passengers and eight crew on board were evacuated safely with no injuries."