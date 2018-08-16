Tennessee boy rides fire truck to first day of kindergarten after firefighter father dies

A 5-year-old Tennessee boy made a grand entrance on his first day at kindergarten riding in on a firetruck in honor of his late father.

Cooper Brooks was “smiling ear to ear” as he rode alongside dad Christopher’s colleagues from the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department for the momentous occasion.

Christopher, a husband, father of three and volunteer firefighter, died just over three months ago, on May 7, in a motorcycle accident.

As a young boy, Christopher’s own father had taken him to school in a firetruck and he wanted to share the same experience with his son.

"He never forgot it, and his friends thought it was so cool that he and his twin brother got to ride the fire truck to school," Cooper’s mom, Jessica Brooks, told "Good Morning America."

"He hoped we could make that happen for Cooper," she said.

Assistant Fire Chief Josh Kemp said he “jumped at the chance” to take Cooper to school, who was also accompanied by firefighter Ty Wallace for the ride.

“I feel we are all one big family," Kemp told "GMA." "We were in the truck just filled with joy."

Kemp said Christopher would’ve been “extremely proud” of the moment, and Cooper’s mom was happy to see Christopher’s dream come true.

"It melted my heart just to see my husband's wishes being fulfilled, and just remembering him how much it meant to him," Jessica told “GMA”. "Cooper is able to extend that memory. It's bittersweet."