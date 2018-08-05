18-year-old allegedly tried to steal a plane to fly it to a rap concert

An 18-year-old Arkansas man was formally charged after attempting to steal a plane so he could fly it to a rap concert in another state last month.

Zemarcuis Devon Scott was discovered around 2:30 a.m. after airport security personnel contacted police about seeing a man jumping over the Texarkana Regional Airport fence, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

When police officers arrived, they found Scott sitting in the cockpit of an American Eagle twin-engine jet, the Gazette reported.

Police questioned Scott’s lack of pilot training, to which the young man allegedly told authorities he did not believe there was much more to flying than pushing buttons and pulling levers, FOX8 reported.

Scott was formally charged with commercial burglary and attempted theft of property with a value greater than $25,000. The suspect is being held in the Miller County jail with bail set at $25,000.