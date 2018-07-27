EasyJet passenger claims airline damaged suitcase so badly, it looked like it 'exploded'

Airlines losing your luggage is understandably frustrating. But airlines damaging your luggage beyond repair can be absolutely infuriating.

Jiwon Choi, a PhD candidate at Exeter University in London, was traveling from Seville to London Gatwick when she discovered her suitcase had been somehow irreparably damaged during the flight.

“An otherwise beautiful trip was ruined by this outrageous experience,” Choi wrote on Facebook.

Commenters on Choi’s post said that the bag looked like it exploded, or perhaps there was a fire. However, Choi responded by saying that there was no odor or melted products in her bag.

“I did not carry any dangerous or restricted items, and indeed there is no sense of fire,” Choi wrote.

When she contacted EasyJet, she got even more upset. “Without any single word of apologies, they asked me to send more photos ... I was also asked to provide information such as the number of wheels it had, and dimension of the suitcase,” Choi wrote.

“I know the information would be definitely needed for the procedure, but they could've apologized first, and then even explained why they needed such questions that might make the person upset already going through this stressful situation,” Choi said in a comment on her Facebook post.

According to her conversation with EasyJet, staff “said they found it fallen off from a cargo vehicle for something (and possibly it was dragged all the roadway). There is also a chance that it was jammed underneath the conveyor belt.”

“EasyJet is sorry for the damage caused to Ms Choi's bag whilst in transit. We work closely with all of our airport partners to ensure our passengers' bags are handled securely and with care and are investigating this with our ground handling provider at London Gatwick Airport,” a spokesperson for the airline told the Daily Mail.

“EasyJet flies on average over 1,700 flights per day across more than 30 countries and incidents of damaged luggage are extremely low. Our team is contacting Ms. Choi to offer a gesture of goodwill for inconvenience caused.”

This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.