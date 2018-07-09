United Airlines flight delayed after fuel truck crashes into plane at Washington Dulles airport

A fuel truck crashed into a United Airlines plane at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, delaying the scheduled flight.

The truck slammed into the Boeing 777 Monday evening while it was parked at Gate D5.

According to reports, no passengers were on board the plane at the time of the incident and no one was injured.

The plane is being investigated. Airport officials said “preliminary reports indicate minor damage to the left aircraft engine casing."

United Airlines released a statement about the crash, FOX 17 reported:

“The vehicle of a vendor servicing United 915 from Washington Dulles to Paris accidentally made contact with the Boeing 777 aircraft. No customers were onboard the aircraft when this occurred. The flight will experience a slight delay as we swap aircraft. We apologize to our customers for the delay.”