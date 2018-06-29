Disney's Toy Story Land to open this weekend

It’s a big weekend for Walt Disney World enthusiasts, as the highly anticipated Toy Story Land will open at last on June 30.

Upon arriving at the park in Orlando’s Hollywood Studios, guests instantly “shrink” to the “size of a toy” as they are greeted by an oversized Woody, rising at nearly 20 feet tall, according to a Disney Parks blog post. They can score also excellent photo ops with sculptures of Buzz Lightyear, Green Army Men and the like.

From hanging on quirky benches made of dominos and popsicle sticks to hopping aboard exciting rides like the Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers, parkgoers will delight in a quintessentially playful experience that has become a hallmark of the franchise since the first film debuted 22 years ago, People reports.

Guests will be wise to come hungry, as Woody’s Toy Box offers a seriously sophisticated menu, including "brisket sandwiches, grilled cheese, loaded tater tots and scratch pastry tarts," as well as a new cocktail dubbed Grown-Ups’ Lemonade.”

"The inspiration is everything we wished our moms put in our lunch box," said Robert Adams, culinary director for Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

According to Travel + Leisure, all the rides in Toy Story Land take FastPass reservations, but selections are “tiered” and guests can only chose one.

Fortunately, wheter or not you score a spot in line, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is set to extend its operating hours and also add Extra Magic Hours through both the morning and evening.

To infinity and beyond, indeed.

