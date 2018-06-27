Six Flags water ride shut down after Missouri woman flung out

One Missouri woman was flung from a water ride on its opening day at a St. Louis-area Six Flags, suffering injuries and prompting the closure of the Typhoon Twister attraction.

It is not immediately clear at this time how long the ride will be out of commission.

On June 23, Sondra Thornhill was riding the Typhoon Twister in Hurricane Harbor area of the theme park chain’s Eureka location when she was suddenly launched from a tube, KMOV reports.

The outlet describes the ride as “a 125-foot long whirlpool bowl that spins riders through an enclosed five-story drop.”

"Only my hands were on the handles. My whole body went off the raft and of course, when it went back down, my hands were still on it and it threw it me so far forward and back so fast, all I heard was my neck pop," the Lebanon woman recalls of the scary scene.

"I thought I broke it at first then it was just a little sore and I stopped panicking. I'll be alright,” she added.

After a CAT scan and X-ray at a local hospital, Thornill received word that she was OK, but obtained whiplash from the incident.

Though Six Flags did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the story, they did offer KMOV the following statement:

“The well-being of our guests is always our priority. As standard protocol, we have closed the ride while we look into the circumstances surrounding a guest coming out of their tube,” representatives said.

