Lindsay Lohan launches new Lohan Beach House in Greece

Lindsay Lohan is sticking her name on another nightclub in Greece, with plans already in the works for a third.

The Lohan Beach House had its soft opening on the Greek island of Mykonos on Saturday.

The island beach hotspot is the latest in her business partnership with Greek restauranteur Dennis Papageorgiou, with whom the “Mean Girls” star opened her first dance hall in Athens in 2016.

The star’s club has been a big hit in Athens, with people leaving rave reviews on TripAdvisor.

One fan said it was “one of the best clubs in Athens, maybe even number 1.”

The newest beach hangout will probably receive similar praise. The Lohan Beach House is already expecting celebrities like Tyga, French Montana and Travis Scott to appear over the summer, Page Six reported.

The third club is reported to open on Greece’s island of Rhodes at some point in the future.