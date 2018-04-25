Lindsay Lohan's mom loses New York home to foreclosure

Lindsay Lohan‘s mom, Dina Lohan, lost her daughter’s childhood home to foreclosure after a lengthy legal battle.

A New York judge ordered that the home Lindsay grew up in be sold due to Dina defaulting on the mortgage, according to The Blast. After Dina failed to respond to a foreclosure lawsuit, the report said, the judge ordered that the home be sold at a public auction within 90 days.

Dina owed $1.5 million on the home as of December, but she has fought to keep the home for years. At one point, the “Freaky Friday” actress gave her $40,000 to try to save the house.

The Lohan family matriarch officially lost the house when she failed to show up to court to respond to JPMorgan Chase’s lawsuit for foreclosure.

