Lindsay Lohan's mom loses New York home to foreclosure

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
A New York judge ordered that the home Lindsay grew up in be sold due to Dina defaulting on the mortgage.

Lindsay Lohan‘s mom, Dina Lohan, lost her daughter’s childhood home to foreclosure after a lengthy legal battle.

A New York judge ordered that the home Lindsay grew up in be sold due to Dina defaulting on the mortgage, according to The Blast. After Dina failed to respond to a foreclosure lawsuit, the report said, the judge ordered that the home be sold at a public auction within 90 days.

Actress Lindsay Lohan (C) stands with her mother Dina Lohan (L) and attorney Shawn Chapman Holley (R) as she waits to go through the metal detector at the Beverly Hills Municipal Courthouse July 20, 2010, where she is due to surrender for a 90-day jail sentence for violating the terms of her probation on drunk driving charges by missing alcohol education classes in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT CRIME LAW) - GM1E67L00L001

Dina owed $1.5 million on the home as of December, but she has fought to keep the home for years. At one point, the “Freaky Friday” actress gave her $40,000 to try to save the house.

The Lohan family matriarch officially lost the house when she failed to show up to court to respond to JPMorgan Chase’s lawsuit for foreclosure.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post.