British Airways royal wedding-themed flight has crew all named Harry and Meghan

Travelers who can’t get enough of the royal wedding buzz will be able to celebrate the famous duo’s pending nuptials 35,000 feet up with a special British Airways flight.

Customers scheduled to fly on BA93 from London to Toronto May 19 an hour after Harry and Meghan tie the knot will be a part of the festivities with a special crew, themed food and drinks, and royally-related entertainment.

“We are so thrilled for Prince Harry and Meghan so we wanted to bring some added sparkle and make our customers’ journeys fit for a Prince or Princess to celebrate this incredibly special day,” Carolina Martinoli, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer Experience, said in a statement.

The plane, which will depart seven miles from Windsor Castle on its way to the city where Harry and Meghan made their official debut as a couple, will be operated by a 10-person crew made up entirely of Harrys and Meghans.

Passengers on board will receive personal bottles of Castelnau Blanc du Blanc champagne to enjoy alongside individual celebratory wedding cakes, available to all British Airways customers traveling through Heathrow Saturday.

The lemon and elderflower Victoria sponge cakes are the same flavor as the royal wedding cake, which will be covered with buttercream and adorned with fresh flowers and was chosen to incorporate "the bright flavors of spring."

For in-flight entertainment, people can enjoy episodes of Markle’s series, “Suits” as well as documentaries on the royal couple and Windsor Castle.

Anyone named Harry, Meghan or Megan departing from Terminal 5 the same day will be granted access to the airline’s first class lounge.