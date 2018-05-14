Plane ends up nose-first in Tennessee River after pilot overshoots runway

The pilot of a single-engine Cirrus SR22 ended up sliding into the Tennessee River after a botched landing at Knoxville’s Island Home Airport on Sunday night.

The man, 66, was the sole person aboard the aircraft. He was able to extract himself from the partially submerged plane, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported, and was said to be uninjured.

In a tweet shared shortly after the incident, Knoxville Police said even though the man refused medical treatment, he was expected to be “OK.”

First responders were called to the site of the crash at 9:15 p.m.

Capt. D.J. Corcoran of the Knoxville Fire Department confirmed to WBIR that the pilot appeared to have overshot the runway, though it was not immediately clear why.

"He just overshot the runway, just a little bit," said Corcoran. "Don't know what caused that. I'm sure that'll be part of the investigation if there is one."

Aerial footage from WVLT show the plane cleared not only the end of the runway, but also over approximately 100 feet of grass before sliding down the gravel and into the water.

The plane did not appear to have sustained substantial damage. Crews were working to remove the aircraft from the water Sunday evening.